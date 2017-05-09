BRIEF-Sunyard System Engineering's shareholder to cut stake in the company
* Says shareholder plans to unload up to 1.8 percent stake in the company within six months
May 9 Smtrack Bhd :
* Chang Chee Ching resigns as executive director Source text : (bit.ly/2qVl3Ww) Further company coverage:
* CARRIES OUT DIRECTED NEW ISSUE OF SEK 1 MILLION TO IT INVESTOR JONAS LITBORN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)