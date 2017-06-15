June 15 SMTrack Bhd:

* Announces acquisition of 100% equity interest of Wellspring Worldwide Ltd for a total purchase consideration of 310 million rgt

* Proposes a renounceable rights issue of up to 169 million new smtrack shares on the basis of 3 rights shares for every 2 existing SMTrack shares held

* Proposed rights issue of shares not expected to have immediate material effect on consolidated earnings of group for FY ending 31 July 2017