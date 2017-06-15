A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
June 15 SMTrack Bhd:
* Announces acquisition of 100% equity interest of Wellspring Worldwide Ltd for a total purchase consideration of 310 million rgt
* Proposes a renounceable rights issue of up to 169 million new smtrack shares on the basis of 3 rights shares for every 2 existing SMTrack shares held
* Proposed rights issue of shares not expected to have immediate material effect on consolidated earnings of group for FY ending 31 July 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2rzeTeE) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN ACQUISITION AGREEMENT WITH SIGMA INFORMATICA SPA