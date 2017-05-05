Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
May 5 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
* Q1 revenue up 6 percent year-on-year to 2.13 billion euros (3.7 percent on a days adjusted basis)
* Q1 EBITDA down 1 percent year-on-year to 278 million euros, margin of 13 percent versus 14 percent a year ago
* Containerboard price rises in Europe and Americas implemented and continue to be increased
* Q1 results against backdrop of significant recovered fibre cost inflation of around 30 million eur y/y reflects
* CEO says expects improved margins as paper price increases translate into higher box prices
* CEO says increasingly well positioned to capitalise on positive pricing environment in 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.