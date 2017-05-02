BRIEF-China HKbridge unit entered into loan facility agreement
* Lender, an indirect unit of co, entered into loan facility agreement with borrower
May 3 Snakk Media Ltd :
* Estimated advertising revenue for year to 31 March 2017 is NZ$10.6 million versus NZ$10.5 million for year to 31 March 2016
* Full year gross margin in FY17 is estimated at 60% compared to 63% in FY16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
