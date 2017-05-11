Apple tells court Qualcomm chip licenses are invalid
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
May 11 Snap Inc:
* Snap Inc - in March 2017, acquired all outstanding shares of a company that operates cloud-hosted platform for building content online for $20.1 million
* Snap Inc - purchase consideration included $18.2 million in cash, $1.9 million recorded in other liabilities on consolidated balance sheet
* Snap Inc - provided for $20 million in form of RSUS to certain continuing employees of acquired company in exchange for future service
* Snap Inc - intend to hire "significant number" of engineering and sales personnel in Venice, California and surrounding areas Source text: (bit.ly/2r4JuSh) Further company coverage:
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
* Boeing - order is calc's first direct purchase from boeing, with a value of $5.8 billion at list prices