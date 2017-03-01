BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 1 Snap Inc:
* Snap Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
* Snap Inc prices IPO at $17 per share
* Says total offering size is $3.4 billion
* Says announced pricing of its initial public offering of 200 million shares of Class A common stock at a price to public of $17 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
