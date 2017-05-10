May 10 Snap Inc:

* Snap Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* DAUS grew from 122 million in Q1 2016 to 166 million in Q1 2017, an increase of 36 percent year-over-year

* Says ARPU was $0.90 in Q1 2017, an increase of 181 percent over Q1 2016 when ARPU was $0.32

* Quarterly revenue $149.6 million versus $38.8 million

* Quarterly net loss per share attributable to Class A, Class B, and Class C common stockholders of $2.31

* Net loss for Q1 2017 includes $2.0 billion of stock-based compensation expense

* Quarterly hosting costs per DAU were $0.60 in Q1 2017, as compared to $0.52 in Q1 2016 and $0.72 in Q4 2016

* Says $2.0 billion expense included in Q1 results primarily due to expense related to RSUs with performance condition satisfied on effectiveness of IPO

* Q1 revenue view $158.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: