April 20 Snap-On Inc

* Snap-On announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $2.39

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $887.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $880.8 million

* Snap-On Inc- Snap-On expects that capital expenditures in 2017 will be in a range of $80 million to $90 million

* Snap-On Inc- Snap-On expects that capital expenditures in 2017 will be in a range of $80 million to $90 million

* Snap-On Inc- Snap-On also anticipates that its full year 2017 effective income tax rate will be comparable to its 2016 full year rate