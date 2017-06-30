FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin creates new infrastructure investment vehicle
#Regulatory News
June 30, 2017 / 11:13 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin creates new infrastructure investment vehicle

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Launch of a new infrastructure investment vehicle, SNC-Lavalin Infrastructure Partners LP

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Vehicle will hold SNC-Lavalin's interests in a selection of its mature Canadian infrastructure assets

* SNC-Lavalin - Vehicle will allow co to monetize 80% of the infrastructure interests while retaining a 20% ownership, and long-term management of the assets

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Also has entered into a strategic agreement with a Canadian subsidiary of BBGI sicav S.A.

* SNC-Lavalin - BBGI sicav S.A. will purchase 80% of limited partnership units in partnership for about C$208 million for initial five transferred assets

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - A subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin will hold remaining 20% of the limited partnership units in partnership with BBGI sicav S.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

