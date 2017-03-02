March 2 Snc-lavalin Group Inc:

* Q4 revenue c$2.21 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.4 billion

* Snc-Lavalin announces fourth quarter results, with a 2016 full year adjusted diluted eps from e&c of $1.51, a 5% increase in dividend and an increase in its outlook for 2017

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.01

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For 2017, adjusted diluted eps from e&c in range of $1.70 to $2.00

* Revenue backlog totaled $10.7 billion at end of december 2016

* "We anticipate continuing market challenges in 2017 in certain of company's sectors"

* Expect increased segment ebit margins for all segments in 2017, compared to 2016, except for mining & metallurgy

* Expect increased segment ebit margins for all segments in 2017, compared to 2016, except for mining & metallurgy