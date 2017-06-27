June 27 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc :
* City of Ottawa and Rideau Transit Group partnership sign
contract agreement to extend existing contractual arrangements
* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - City of Ottawa has signed a
fixed-price variation agreement worth $349 million With Rideau
Transit Group partnership
* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Fixed-price variation agreement
for rolling stock and onboard equipment for stage 2 of
confederation line
* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - RTG is a consortium composed of
SNC-Lavalin, ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc. and Ellisdon
* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - CONTRACT is part of Memorandum of
Understanding ratified by RTG with City of Ottawa
