June 2 Snc-lavalin Group Inc:

* Snc-Lavalin renews its normal course issuer bid

* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc says board filed a notice to renew, for a 12-month period, its normal course issuer bid, which will expire on June 5, 2017

* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - purchases may commence on June 6, 2017 and will terminate no later than June 5, 2018

* A maximum of 1.5 million common shares may be purchased for cancellation under normal course issuer bid

* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - during period from June 6, 2016 to may 23, 2017 inclusively, company did not purchase any of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: