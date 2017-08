Aug 1 (Reuters) - Snc-lavalin Group Inc

* Snc-Lavalin transitions into EPC phase of ammonia plant contract with Salalah Methanol Company Llc

* Snc-Lavalin - got notice to proceed from Salalah Methanol Co Llc with epc phase of anhydrous liquid ammonia plant project in Salalah, Sultanate of Oman​