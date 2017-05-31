BRIEF-Inventronics appoints new directors
* Inventronics appoints new directors and announces reclassification as a tier 2 issuer on tsx venture exchange
May 30 Snipp Interactive Inc
* Snipp Interactive reports Q1-2017 financial results
* Revenue for Q1 2017 of $2.5 million grew 18% when compared to revenue of $2.1 million for Q1 2016
* Gross margins improved 1% from 75% for Q1 2016 to 76% in Q1 2017
* On March 31, 2017, bookings backlog rose to over US$5.4 million, a 29% increase, bookings backlog at March 31, 2016 was US$5.2 million
* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. announces appointment of Orthodoxia Zisimatou to the board of directors