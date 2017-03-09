March 9 Snowman Logistics Ltd

* Says completes construction of temperature controlled and dry warehouse in Alapuzha Source text: [Snowman Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange that the Company has completed the construction of the temperature controlled & dry warehouse located at Aroor Village, Cherthala, Alapuzha and the facility is now ready for operations with a total capacity of 4500 pallets, thereby taking the total capacity of the company to 1,03,000 pallets. It is a multi-temperature facility designed to store products ranging from ambient temperature to -25 Deg Centigrade with 10 chambers, 7 docks and ample refrigerated truck parking space. The facility will mainly cater to the storage, handling & transportation of seafood, spices, ready-to-eat food, ice cream, dairy products, quick service restaurants, confectionery & bakery products, fruits & vegetables, and fruit pulp among other products.] Further company coverage: