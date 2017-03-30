March 30 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG
:
* Continued upward trend - revenue and financial performance
much higher in 2016 - advances in operational and strategic
development
* Dividend proposal: 0.39 euros per share (+50%); payout
ratio: 48%
* FY operating earnings (EBIT) increase to 6.9 million
euros(+50%)
* Outlook 2017: principle goal: consistent revenue growth -
group revenue climbs to between 96 million and 100 million euros
* FY earnings per share of 0.95 euros (previous year: 0.69
euros)
* Outlook 2017: with organic revenue growth of 10% to 15%,
executive board predicts an EBIT margin of between 9% and 11%
and forecasts profitability of between 7% and 12% for higher
overall growth
* FY EBITDA margin: 10.6% (previous year: 10.4%)
* FY EBIT margin: 8.5% (previous year: 8.1%)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)