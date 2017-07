July 5 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG :

* Resolves on Capital Increase from Authorized Capital

* Has Resolved to Increase Company's Share Capital by Up to 10% Minus One Share

* SHARE CAPITAL TO INCREASE FROM EUR 4,976,786 TO UP TO EUR 5,474,463 THROUGH ISSUING UP TO 497,677 NEW SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)