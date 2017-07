June 30 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG:

* Is Pursuing Acquisition of a Group of Three South American Sap Consulting Companies, Two of Which Are Legally Linked to Each Other

* Sees Positive Operating Contribution to Fy Earnings (to Amount of Usd 1.4 Million to Usd 1.8 Million)

* ‍OPERATING CONTRIBUTION WILL AS OF DAY OF REPORTING CONSTITUTE USD 0.7 MILLION TO USD 0.9 MILLION PRO RATA TEMPORIS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)