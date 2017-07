BRIEF-SNP Q2 EBIT down at EUR 0.5 mln​

July 28 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG :

* ‍REVENUE GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 TO EUR 48.0 MILLION (+26.7%); Q2 2017: EUR 26.4 MILLION (+36.0%)​

* ‍Order Backlog (June 30, 2017): Eur 48.5 Million (+66%)​

* ‍EXECUTIVE BOARD CONFIRMS ITS REVENUE AND EARNINGS FORECAST​

* ‍AS IN PREVIOUS YEARS, SNP EXPECTS THAT SECOND HALF OF YEAR WILL BE MUCH STRONGER​

* H1 ‍EBITDA OF EUR -0.6 MILLION AT END OF FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.1 MILLION)​

* H1 ‍EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR -1.9 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 3.4 MILLION)​

* ‍Q2 EBIT WAS EUR 0.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.8 MILLION)​