PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 29
June 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 28 Snyder's-lance Inc
* snyder’s-lance, inc. Appoints brian driscoll as president and chief executive officer
* Snyder's-Lance inc - driscoll has been serving as company's interim president and ceo since april Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Home Capital announces receipt of TSX conditional listing approval for initial equity investment by Berkshire Hathaway