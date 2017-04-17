April 17 Snyder's-lance Inc

* Snyder's-Lance, Inc announces CEO transition and reports preliminary first quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.11 to $0.12

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $530 million to $532 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.2 billion to $2.25 billion

* Says CEO and president Carl Lee to retire

* Snyder's-Lance Inc - revises full-year 2017 outlook

* Snyder's-Lance - Brian Driscoll, former president and CEO of Diamond Foods has agreed to step in as interim CEO

* Snyder's-Lance Inc says that it will launch a national search for a permanent replacement to Lee

* Sees 2017 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations, excluding special items, to be between $1.05 and $1.20

* Snyder's-Lance Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of $75 million to $85 million

* Does not plan to release preliminary financial information on an ongoing basis

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $2.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company has not completed financial reporting process and review of its first fiscal quarter ended April 1, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $551.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: