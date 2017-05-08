GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 8 Snyder's-lance Inc
* snyder’s-lance, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13 excluding items
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue $531.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $533.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of $75 million to $85 million
* Snyder's-Lance inc - for full-year of fiscal 2017, company continues to expect net revenue to be between $2,200 million and $2,250 million
* Snyder's-Lance inc - for full-year of fiscal 2017, company expects earnings per diluted share, excluding special items, to be between $1.05 and $1.20
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets