BRIEF-Uber has met with SEC about giving drivers equity - Axios
* Uber has met with SEC about giving drivers equity - Axios, citing source Source text: http://bit.ly/2sVimrv
June 28 Snyder's-lance Inc
* Snyder's-Lance - In connection with Brian Driscoll's appointment as president & CEO, he will receive an annual base salary of $900,000 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2toOQMD] Further company coverage:
* Uber has met with SEC about giving drivers equity - Axios, citing source Source text: http://bit.ly/2sVimrv
BOSTON, June 29 The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is probing whether a patient-assistance charity wrongly gave a benefit to its pharmaceutical company donors by returning most of the money they donated as payments for drugs they make, court papers show.