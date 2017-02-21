Feb 21 Soapstone Investments Pty Ltd:
* Referred to announcement by diamondcorp advising that
conditions for a gbp 1 million capital raising have not yet
been met
* Agreement in principle reached with amcu was now being
subjected to material amendments by amcu
* Currently unclear whether or not final terms will be
entered into that is consistent with terms previously agreed
upon
* Discussions continue between diamondcorp and idc over
post-commencement funding for lace diamond mines
* No assurances can be made that such idc approval will be
forthcoming, either in time for pcf to be sought to be raised
promptly, or at all.
* Delays in obtaining agreements place a doubt over
completion of capital raising, and timing of payment of bond
payment due on 14 March
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)