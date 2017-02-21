Feb 21 Soapstone Investments Pty Ltd:

* Referred to announcement by diamondcorp advising that conditions for a gbp 1 million capital raising have not yet been met

* Agreement in principle reached with amcu was now being subjected to material amendments by amcu

* Currently unclear whether or not final terms will be entered into that is consistent with terms previously agreed upon

* Discussions continue between diamondcorp and idc over post-commencement funding for lace diamond mines

* No assurances can be made that such idc approval will be forthcoming, either in time for pcf to be sought to be raised promptly, or at all.

* Delays in obtaining agreements place a doubt over completion of capital raising, and timing of payment of bond payment due on 14 March