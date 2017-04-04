US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 4 Sobha Ltd:
* Says in Q4, new sales volume of 723,265 sq ft valued at INR 5.05 billion
* Says co has witnessed revival in demand in Delhi-NCR market
* Says Q4, sales volume up by 18 percent versus preceding quarter Source text: bit.ly/2nzntHZ Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)