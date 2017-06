May 4 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Publ)

* Guido Oelkers appointed President and CEO at Sobi

* Oelkers joins Sobi from his previous role as CEO at BSN Medical GmbH

* Says Oelkers has extensive experience from pharmaceutical and health care companies including a role as President and CEO of the Swedish medtech company Gambro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)