WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 16 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB CEO Geoffrey McDonough to reporters:
* says there is broad interest in the platform of the partner products division which sobi is considering selling
* says his personal view is it would be premature to pay dividend for 2017 as company still in an active development phase Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.