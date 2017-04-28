BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 mln
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2s4PKc4) Further company coverage:
April 28 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
* Q1 total revenue was SEK 1,396 mln (1,273)
* Says Q1 revenues grew 10 per cent overall, and by 47 percent adjusted for the one-time credit of SEK 322 million received in Q1 2016.
* Q1 product revenue was SEK 1,269 mln (1,108)
* Q1 gross margin was 74 per cent (74)
* Q1 EBITA was SEK 406 mln (502)
* Says outlook for 2017 is unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014