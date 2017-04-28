April 28 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

* Q1 total revenue was SEK 1,396 mln (1,273)

* Says Q1 revenues grew 10 per cent overall, and by 47 percent adjusted for the one-time credit of SEK 322 million received in Q1 2016.

* Q1 product revenue was SEK 1,269 mln (1,108)

* Q1 gross margin was 74 per cent (74)

* Q1 EBITA was SEK 406 mln (502)

* Says outlook for 2017 is unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)