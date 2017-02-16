Feb 16 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

* Q4 ebita of sek 210 m (90)

* Q4 total revenue of sek 1,292 m (814), an increase of 59 per cent (54 per cent at cer)

* Q4 gross margin of 67 per cent (64)

* Reuters poll: sobi q4 ebita was seen at sek 271 million, revenues at 1,278 million

* says expects revenues for full year 2017 to be in range of sek 5,800 to 6,000 m

* says 2017 gross margin is expected to be in range of 66 to 68 per cent

* says expects ebita for full year to be in range of sek 1,600 to 1,700 m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)