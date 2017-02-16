WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 16 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
* Q4 ebita of sek 210 m (90)
* Q4 total revenue of sek 1,292 m (814), an increase of 59 per cent (54 per cent at cer)
* Q4 gross margin of 67 per cent (64)
* Reuters poll: sobi q4 ebita was seen at sek 271 million, revenues at 1,278 million
* says expects revenues for full year 2017 to be in range of sek 5,800 to 6,000 m
* says 2017 gross margin is expected to be in range of 66 to 68 per cent
* says expects ebita for full year to be in range of sek 1,600 to 1,700 m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.