BRIEF-Cachet Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date on June 30
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29
June 7 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Publ)
* Chief Operating Officer Alan Raffensperger to leave Sobi
* Says company and Raffensperger, have come to the agreement that Raffensperger will leave the company to pursue other opportunities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.35 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28