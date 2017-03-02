BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 2 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi)
* Says long-term safety and efficacy extension study data of Alprolix for haemophilia B published in thrombosis and haemostasis
* Says the study results reinforce the long-term safety and efficacy of prophylactic treatment with Alprolix over a median duration of more than three years in adults/adolescents and more than a year and a half in children under 12 years of age.
* Says the primary outcome measure was that no patients treated with Alprolix in the study developed inhibitors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.