March 2 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi)

* Says long-term safety and efficacy extension study data of Alprolix for haemophilia B published in thrombosis and haemostasis

* Says the study results reinforce the long-term safety and efficacy of prophylactic treatment with Alprolix over a median duration of more than three years in adults/adolescents and more than a year and a half in children under 12 years of age.

* Says the primary outcome measure was that no patients treated with Alprolix in the study developed inhibitors