BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Feb 21 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
* Says signs distribution deal for Ammonul with Valeant
* Says agreement runs over three years
* Says will have exclusive rights and license for sales and distribution of Ammonul in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa until 31 December 2019 for named patient use (NPU) programmes For the original story: bit.ly/2m7ahef Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.