Feb 21 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

* Says signs distribution deal for Ammonul with Valeant

* Says agreement runs over three years

* Says will have exclusive rights and license for sales and distribution of Ammonul in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa until 31 December 2019 for named patient use (NPU) programmes For the original story: bit.ly/2m7ahef Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)