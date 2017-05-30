May 30 Societe Generale/ALD:

* ALD announces acquisition of Merrion Fleet, 2nd FSL player in Ireland with approximately 5,500 vehicles

* Transaction allowing ALD to establish FSL operations in a new country, Ireland, and therefore consolidate leading position in Europe

* Implementation of ALD’s growth strategy focused on FSL and targeted and value accretive acquisitions

* SocGen aiming to list ALD on stock market