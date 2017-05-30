BRIEF-Suncity Group says Goal Summit and Suncity International entered into acquisition MoU
* Goal summit limited and suncity international holdings limited entered into acquisition MoU
May 30 Societe Generale/ALD:
* ALD announces acquisition of Merrion Fleet, 2nd FSL player in Ireland with approximately 5,500 vehicles
* Transaction allowing ALD to establish FSL operations in a new country, Ireland, and therefore consolidate leading position in Europe
* Implementation of ALD’s growth strategy focused on FSL and targeted and value accretive acquisitions
* SocGen aiming to list ALD on stock market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Goal summit limited and suncity international holdings limited entered into acquisition MoU
* Acquisition of a 15% and a 5% equity interests and assignments of shareholders' loans in Ideaplan Investments Limited