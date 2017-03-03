BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Societe Generale car leasing unit ALD Automotive says in a statement:
* 2016 net income 511.7 million euros, up 21 percent
* Total 2016 income up 6.1 pct to 1.244 billion euros
* Says 2016 fleet growth of 14 percent with approximately 1.4 million vehicles managed worldwide.
* Group expects the following performance for the next three years: total fleet is expected to grow annually at approximately 8-10 pct, services margin and financial margin to grow annually at approximately 8–10pct, increasing their share of total income.
* Post tax return on average earning assets is targeted to be superior to 3.5 pct over the period 2017-2019
* dividend distribution is targeted in the 35 pct-40 pct range of the group share of net income for next three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.