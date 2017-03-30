BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Social Reality Inc
* SRAX reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $45 million to $50 million
* Social Reality Inc - Management reiterates 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to be between $2 million and $5 million.
* Qtrly gross revenue reached $11.5 million, increasing 42% over Q4 of 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: