BRIEF-Borneo Oil Bhd updates on production for month of May
* For May ores mined 45,502.20 mt; for May production of gold dore 113.44 oz Source text : (http://bit.ly/2t1NUgE) Further company coverage:
May 31 SOCIETE LDC SA
* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 174.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 160.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FY REVENUE EUR 3.58 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.48 BILLION YEAR AGO
* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 130.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 113.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 23 Wuxi Hodgen Technology Co Ltd * Says it signs strategic agreement with Tencent Cloud Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rYxHsF Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)