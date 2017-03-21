BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 Socket Mobile Inc :
* Completed business financing modification agreement to extend expiration date of revolving credit line agreement for domestic portion of line
* Agreement extended expiration date of revolving credit line agreement for domestic portion of line by 1 additional year to Feb 27, 2019 Source text - bit.ly/2mMHxX7 Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.