British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Socket Mobile Inc
* Reports 39 percent yoy growth in cordless scanning revenue for q1
* Q1 earnings per share $0.07
* Q1 revenue rose 11 percent to $5.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.