UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 22 Sodastream International Ltd:
* In Q4 2016, co was notified by Histadrut that employees of co's Israeli subsidiary had decided to join the Histadrut
* Employees of co’s Israeli subsidiary at Lehavim facility decided to join Histadrut and established an employees’ committee
* As of the date of annual report, work stoppage has not adversely impacted the company’s business operations - SEC filing
* Co commenced negotiating a collective bargaining agreement with committee and Histadrut in accordance with applicable law
* During March 2017, employees committee issued dispute notice to co - SEC filing
* Committee's dispute notice to co permits employees to initiate a work stoppage not earlier than 15 days following date of notice Source text: (bit.ly/2mthsAV) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.