BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Automobile to dispose M302 production line at no less than 13.6 mln yuan
* Says it plans to list its production line (M302) at no less than 13.6 million yuan
June 14 Sodexo Sa:
* Appoints Aurélien Sonet as Chief Executive Officer of its Benefits & Rewards Services division
* Sonet will also be member of Sodexo's group executive committee
* Says its unit will invest 2.4 million yuan to set up investment management company with partner