March 10 Sodexo SA:

* Says its adaptation and simplification program limit has been increased to 245 million euros ($259.5 million), from 200 million euros previously, given success of adaptation and simplification program and multitude of cost reduction projects submitted by teams in recent months

* Plan closed as expected at end of first half of fiscal 2017 (February 28, 2017) and should generate annual savings for fiscal 2018 equivalent to circa 90 percent of exceptional costs