April 19 Sofina:

* Sofina announces the completion of the sale of its stake in Eurazeo

* Completion of the sale of its stake in eurazeo, representing approximately 5% of the share capital, by way of an accelerated bookbuilding reserved to institutional investors

* Post transaction, sofina does not hold eurazeo shares any longer

* As part of its share buyback program, eurazeo acquired 1.0 million shares within the placement, at the placement price

* Bookbuilding was managed by Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking, sole bookrunner on the transaction.