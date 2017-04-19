BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Sofina:
* Sofina announces the completion of the sale of its stake in Eurazeo
* Completion of the sale of its stake in eurazeo, representing approximately 5% of the share capital, by way of an accelerated bookbuilding reserved to institutional investors
* Post transaction, sofina does not hold eurazeo shares any longer
* As part of its share buyback program, eurazeo acquired 1.0 million shares within the placement, at the placement price
* Bookbuilding was managed by Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking, sole bookrunner on the transaction.
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.