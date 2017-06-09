June 8 Softbank Group Corp

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Subsidiary of SoftBank has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire robotics pioneer Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc

* As part of transaction with Alphabet, SoftBank has also agreed to acquire japanese bipedal robotics company Schaft