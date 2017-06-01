PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 1SoftBank Group Corp
* Says it transferred its entire 36.4 percent stake in Yahoo Japan Corp to its wholly owned unit SoftBank Group International GK, an intermediate holding company, on June 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/wJYQc6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.