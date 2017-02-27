BRIEF-CPH says FY loss for financial year S$1.7 million
* FY loss for the financial year s$1.7 million versus loss of s$943,000
Feb 27 SoftBank's
* SoftBank's chief executive Masayoshi Son says ARM will provide 1 trillion IoT chips in the next 20 years
* SoftBank's Son sees one trillion iot subscribers in 2035
* Softbank's Son says will launch 800 satellites in the next few years to reach customers with straight vertical signal
* Softbank's Son says forecasts 10 billion of smart robots by 2040 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)
* ACQUIRES THE REMAINING 36% IN SHORTCUT MEDIA FILM AB AND 15% IN SHORTCUT MEDIA GRAPHICS AB