UPDATE 2-Altice USA jumps 7.2 percent in debut
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion as it prepares for U.S. expansion.
May 24 Softcat Plc
* Softcat announces that Martin Hellawell has decided to step down as chief executive officer once a successor is in place
* Board intends to appoint Martin to take over as non-executive chairman and martin has agreed to do so
* Brian Wallace, currently non-executive chairman, would then retire from board
* Search for new chief executive officer will be led by brian wallace and lee ginsberg, senior independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not make and does not possess any tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, laying to rest speculation that arose after he tweeted last month that Comey better hope there were no tapes.