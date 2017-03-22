March 22 Softcat Plc:

* H1 revenue of 378.5 million pounds versus 293.6 million pounds year ago

* H1 adjusted operating profit of 21.4 million pounds versus 19.5 million pounds year ago

* Says interim dividend of 2.9 pence per share to be paid on April 28, 2017

* Says board is confident of meeting its expectations for full year

* Says trading in first six weeks of second half has been strong