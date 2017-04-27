April 27 Softimat SA:

* FY rental income EUR ‍​1.1 million versus EUR 1.4 million year ago

* FY operating loss EUR ‍​1.0 million versus loss of eur 0.4 million year ago

* FY net loss EUR ‍​0.8 million versus loss of EUR 0.3 million year ago

* Estimates that office rental revenue will generate about 4 percent more in 2017 and be around eur 1.2 million