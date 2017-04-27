BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 27 Softimat SA:
* FY rental income EUR 1.1 million versus EUR 1.4 million year ago
* FY operating loss EUR 1.0 million versus loss of eur 0.4 million year ago
* FY net loss EUR 0.8 million versus loss of EUR 0.3 million year ago
* Estimates that office rental revenue will generate about 4 percent more in 2017 and be around eur 1.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement