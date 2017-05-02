May 2 Softing AG:
* Q1 revenue rose to 19.8 million euros ($21.61
million)(previous year: 17.9 million euros), equivalent to
organic growth of 11%
* In Q1 orders on hand grew by more than 50% to 14.6 million
euros (previous year: 9.7 million euros)
* Q1 incoming orders increased by 23% to an impressive 21.8
million euros(previous year: 17.7 million euros)
* First-Quarter EBIT was just 0.5 million eueos(previous
year: 0.7 million euros)
* Raises annual revenue forecast to around 85 million euros
and confirming our EBIT guidance of around 6 million euros for
2017
