March 31 Softship Ag

* FY sales up by 13.0 pct to 7.93 million euros ($8.47 million) (2015: 7.02 million euros)

* Outlook for 2017: revenue growth to approx. 8.5 million euros with pre-tax profit of approximately 0.6 million euros - 0.7 million euros

* FY profit before tax improved sharply to 0.78 million euros in 2016 against the previous year (0.58 million euros)